Christchurch liquor store ram raided, stolen car used

Police were alerted to a ram-raid style burglary of Henry's Liquor store on Yaldhurst Rd in Christchurch about 2.20am today.

The offenders, driving a silver Nissan Primera, reversed through the glass front doors into the store, leaving the car running.

Two people got out of the Nissan and took alcohol and removed it from the store.

A second vehicle, a dark-coloured sedan, pulled up into the forecourt and the alcohol was loaded into it.

Three offenders left the scene in the dark-coloured sedan heading east along Yaldhurst Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, the Nissan was still running, parked in the store. Police inquiries revealed that the Nissan had been stolen from a Riccarton address, around 4pm yesterday.

The scene examination is currently in progress and Police are making further inquiries.

If anyone witnessed the burglary or has any knowledge of the incident, they are encouraged to phone Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald