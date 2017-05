Fishermen have been rescued after their boat struck trouble off the West Coast today.

Police say a boat issued a mayday call about 1.43am as it came across the Greymouth Channel.

Those on board said they were heading towards Cobden Beach.

The fishing vessel, Kutere, ended up on the shore near Greymouth.

The fishermen told police everyone was safe but cold and shaken.

St John Ambulance staff treated them at the scene.

Maritime New Zealand has been advised.

