Aurora Australis lights up southern skies

The Southern Lights are putting on a spectacular show for South Island sky gazers tonight.

Clear skies in the region mean the green glow of the Aurora Australis is visible from as far north as Christchurch.

Paul Le Comte captured the "enormous" Aurora from near Middlemarch in Otago.

This evening has been a spectacular night for shots of the lights, with social media users reporting they can see the dancing lights with the naked eye.

The Aurora, and its northern equivalent the Aurora Borealis, are the result of particles in solar winds colliding with gases in the earth's atmosphere.

The particles converge and become most visible close to the poles of the earth.

