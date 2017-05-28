Aucklanders have plenty to say for and against world-first plans to light up the Harbour Bridge

A bold plan to light up the Auckland Harbour Bridge is getting mixed reaction in a Herald online poll - including being labelled a waste of money.



The poll found support was divided for illuminating the bridge with lights powered by solar energy to create a global attraction for the city.



About 45% of responses to the poll called the $10 million project a waste of money, with many people commenting on social media the money would be better spent on helping the homeless.





The Harbour Bridge is an iconic Auckland landmark and this exciting use of technology will transform Auckland's night-time skyline Simon Bridges, Transport Minister

Other respondents are undecided or don't have any opinion.

It is believed to be the first major bridge in the world to have all its lighting powered entirely by solar power, which will come from 630 panels installed on top of North Wharf in Wynyard Quarter.





The lights can be still or transformed into spectacular displays for events such as New Year's Eve and Auckland Pride Festival.



It is understood most of the project's funding is from power company Vector as part of a 10-year energy-efficiency partnership with Auckland Council.



Andy Lockyear, one of the hundreds of people who have commented on social media, said it was about time Auckland followed other countries and lit up its biggest, drab object on the skyline.



Pat Upson said it was awesome a large structure like the harbour bridge could be solar powered - "great idea".



But many people have questioned the cost when the city is suffering a housing crisis and traffic congestion and people are struggling to pay power bills, living in cars and sleeping rough.



"Is this to give the homeless something to look at while they're living in their cars under the bridge?" asked Jocelyn Faussett on Auckland Council's Facebook page.





Lifewise general manager Moira Lawler told the Herald it was a good idea and innovative to use solar power to light up the bridge.



But she was also interested in how the technology being used to promote Auckland and tourism could be used in other public spaces and help people who are rough sleeping.

Dirk Hudig, co-chair of the Herne Bay Residents Association, said the bridge was an Auckland icon and anything to enhance it was great and good for tourism.



He did not think the lights were going to hurt anyone in the suburb overlooking the bridge, saying LED lights were not terribly bright and people could close their curtains.



The bridge will join world monuments like the Sydney Opera House, Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building and Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which all light up in customised displays.



Vivid Sydney, a spectacular annual outdoor lighting festival, is currently on, with the Sydney Opera House and other central city locations immersed in a celebration of light, music and ideas.



Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the Harbour Bridge was a city icon and lighting it up at night would make it a more interesting and vibrant sight.



"Powered by solar energy, it will also reflect our commitment as a city to energy efficiency, sustainability and low carbon emissions," Goff said.



The planning, consenting and installation of nearly 90,000 LED lights and 200 floodlights is expected to take several months. It is hoped the lights will be turned on at a special event before the end of this year.



Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie said no­ one would ever look at the bridge in the same way when the lights were turned on. He said the project highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable energy.



The lights will be powered by a mega 500kW battery, enough energy for about 200 homes. Every light - ­using half the energy of standard lighting ­- will be individually controlled, allowing colours to change. For special-event lighting it will cost about $5000 each time to programme.



New Zealand Transport Agency chief executive Fergus Gammie, whose agency manages the bridge infrastructure, said the bridge had been part of the city for more than 50 years.



"We're delighted to be using sustainable resources to bring it to life at night," he said.



Said Transport Minister Simon Bridges: "The Harbour Bridge is an iconic Auckland landmark and this exciting use of technology will transform Auckland's night-time skyline."

- NZ Herald