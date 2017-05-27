Man dies at King's College reunion dinner

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A man has died during a reunion dinner at one of the country's most prestigious secondary schools.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, died at King's College in Otahuhu last night.

"The elderly gentleman passed away suddenly following a medical event during a Reunion event for some of our Old Collegians," said headmaster Simon Lamb.

"The matter has been referred to the Coroner."

Police were not investigating the death.

"The King's community's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends impacted, and we send them our very deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time," Lamb told the Herald.

According to the King's College Old Collegians' Association website there were two groups at the function held at the school last night - the classes of 1957 and 1967.

- NZ Herald