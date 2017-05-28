Father charged over death of daughter in Poerua River tragedy

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A man has been charged with the deaths of a toddler and 66-year-old who drowned when the vehicle they were in became stuck in a West Coast river.

Two-year-old Emily Saunders and Barry Petrie, 66, died in June last year when the SUV they were passengers in became stranded in the Poerua River near Harihari.

READ MORE:

Two remain missing in river tragedy

Search for missing two-year-old on hold

Harrowing details of river tragedy emerge

Emily's father Michael Saunders was driving and was trying to cross the river when the vehicle swamped.

Her mother Sandra Saunders was also in the SUV.

All five managed to get out of the vehicle and Emily was being carried to shore when she was swept away.

Petrie swam after her, but was also swept downstream.

His body was found the next day but little Emily was never recovered.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Wild weather causes crashes in Dunedin Your Health: Plant medicine to aid osteoarthritis Watch NZH Local Focus: BOP Charity ball raises $110,000

Her parents both survived.

Saunders has now been charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Emily and Petrie.

Police confirmed he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

A spokeswoman told the Herald that the charges were laid "some time ago" and that Saunders had appeared in court a number of times already on the charge.

His next court appearance is set for June 22, when a trial date is expected to be set.

- NZ Herald