A man was critically injured when he was impaled while attempting to climb a fence in South Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Manukau Institute of Technology on Otara Rd at 5.45pm, a Fire Service spokesman said.

The man had been removed from the fence by a bystander and when firefighters arrived they began administering first aid.

His injuries were considered critical.

The Fire Service spokesman said at 6pm that an ambulance would be there shortly.

- NZ Herald