Thames punter strikes $27 million Powerball jackpot

Lotto Powerball's $27 million has been struck - with one lucky winner in Thames striking it lucky.

A Powerball player from Thames won $27.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers were 9, 8, 3, 36, 28 and 2.

The bonus ball was 18, while the all important Powerball number was 10.



The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square and Lotto in Thames and includes the $27 million from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.



Lotto NZ said it was the fourth largest Powerball win ever in the history of the game.



Two other Lotto players from Orewa and Porirua will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 each with Lotto first division.



Those winning tickets were sold at Grand Superette in Orewa and Morere Four Square in Porirua.



Meanwhile, a Strike player also won $600,000 tonight. Their ticket was sold at Chartwell Food Centre and Lotto in Auckland.



In 2012, a Lotto player in Tauranga hit the jackpot when they won $27m.

The jackpot is the fourth million dollar Lotto prize this month.

A Hamiltonian won $1 million with Lotto first division last weekend just three days after an Auckland player took home $1 million.

Another lucky player in Hamilton became a millionaire on May 13 after winning $1 million off a Lotto ticket purchased at Countdown in Te Rapa.

Lotto's biggest ever prize of $44 million was scooped up by Aucklanders when it was drawn on November 10, 2016. A young couple from the Hibiscus Coast won the prize.

- Waihi Leader