Virgin Australia flight VA90 from Rarotonga to Auckland u-turns due to fuel indication light

A Virgin Australia flight heading to Auckland from Rarotonga had to turn around early this morning after a fuel indication light went on two hours after takeoff.

About 140 passengers and five crew members were onboard flight VA90 when the captain decided to return to Rarotonga "as a precautionary measure", a spokeswoman for the airline said.

"The safety of our guests, crew and aircraft was never in question."

The captain was following standard operating procedure by turning the plane around, the spokeswoman said.

The aircraft landed safely in Rarotonga at 2am.

Engineers are replacing a part and passengers have been moved to a new flight.

- NZ Herald