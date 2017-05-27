9:17am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Flights cancelled, delayed out of and into Auckland by fog

Fog also delayed and cancelled flights out of Auckland yesterday morning. Photo/Nick Reed
Fog also delayed and cancelled flights out of Auckland yesterday morning. Photo/Nick Reed

It's been a foggy start to the weekend for Aucklanders, with at least nine domestic flights cancelled and 16 more delayed due to poor weather this morning.

A flight from Wellington was cancelled and other arrivals and departures to and from Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have been delayed because of the fog, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said. No international flights have been affected.

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS


The MetService says the fog is expected to clear later this morning in Auckland, making way for a showery day with light winds.

The Auckland Airport spokesperson said passengers should check the airport's website for further information about delays and cancellation.

Meanwhile, in Bay of Plenty a heavy rain warning remains in place.

Downpours of up to 100mm are expected between 7am and 3pm, according to MetService and residents are advised to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams and surface flooding.

Continued below.

Related Content

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Tauranga this morning, easing to showers this afternoon.

Occasional showers in Hamilton should start to ease late this morning.

But in Christchurch morning showers will turn to rain later before clearing tonight.

Wellington will get occasional rain and northerlies today before the winds change to a southerly in the evening and become strong tonight.

Today's temperature highs
Auckland: 19C
Hamilton: 17C
Tauranga: 18C
Wellington: 16C
Christchurch: 13C
Dunedin: 12C

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 27 May 2017 09:17:51 Processing Time: 19ms