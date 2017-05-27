Flights cancelled, delayed out of and into Auckland by fog

It's been a foggy start to the weekend for Aucklanders, with at least nine domestic flights cancelled and 16 more delayed due to poor weather this morning.

A flight from Wellington was cancelled and other arrivals and departures to and from Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have been delayed because of the fog, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said. No international flights have been affected.

Very murky out there #Auckland! Post-frontal fog....may take a while to clear from some parts. A good morning for a lie in... ^GG pic.twitter.com/aEMrac4B7F — MetService (@MetService) May 26, 2017

The MetService says the fog is expected to clear later this morning in Auckland, making way for a showery day with light winds.

The Auckland Airport spokesperson said passengers should check the airport's website for further information about delays and cancellation.

Meanwhile, in Bay of Plenty a heavy rain warning remains in place.

Downpours of up to 100mm are expected between 7am and 3pm, according to MetService and residents are advised to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams and surface flooding.

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Tauranga this morning, easing to showers this afternoon.

Occasional showers in Hamilton should start to ease late this morning.

But in Christchurch morning showers will turn to rain later before clearing tonight.

Wellington will get occasional rain and northerlies today before the winds change to a southerly in the evening and become strong tonight.

Today's temperature highs

Auckland: 19C

Hamilton: 17C

Tauranga: 18C

Wellington: 16C

Christchurch: 13C

Dunedin: 12C

