Dangerous escapee Vincent Clayton found

A dangerous man who was thought to have escaped while detained at Wakari Hospital has been found.

Police appealed to the public for information about Vincent Clayton whereabouts about 6.45pm yesterday after he went missing about 2pm.

They said Clayton was dangerous and should not be approached.

He was wearing a camouflage thermal with a black T-shirt on top and black jeans when he was seen just before 2pm.

Clayton was found at the hospital at 7.45pm and police said he had in fact not left the premises.

He will stay in hospital.

- NZ Herald