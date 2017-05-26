Dangerous man escapes from Dunedin Hospital

A dangerous man detained at Dunedin Hospital has escaped.

Police are looking for Vincent Clayton and seeking information on where he is.

He escaped from Wakari Hospital, where he had been detained, about 2pm.

Clayton is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He was last seeing wearing a camouflage thermal with a black t-shirt on top and black jeans.

Anyone with information or possible sightings was asked to call police ion 111. Information could be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald