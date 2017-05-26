Traffic delays after truck crashes into building in Silverdale north of Auckland

A truck and trailer has crashed into a building in Silverdale, causing traffic delays.

Eyewitness Sandra Roberts said the truck "compeletely squashed" the Tyre Corp shop in Agency Lane in Silverdale, north of Auckland.

Roberts said there was a line of traffic almost back to Albany, and it had taken her an hour and a half to get to the city from there.

Police and the Fire Service were at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman said the truck had "rolled backwards" down a bank and into the building.

The truck had reportedly been parked at the BP petrol station nearby.

A number of parked cars and a light pole were also damaged.

The truck is owned by West Auckland truck and digger hire company Central Siteworks.

The company's manager, Dion Lane, said he was "happy nobody's hurt" and the driver, who the Herald understands was not in the vehicle when it crashed, was doing okay.

Central Siteworks staff were at the scene helping with the clean-up and to figure out what had happened.

- NZ Herald