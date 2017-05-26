Rotorua lawyer John Chadwick dies

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua lawyer John Chadwick - the husband of mayor Steve Chadwick - has died.

Rotorua Lakes Council staff were this afternoon advised of his death.

Council chief executive Geoff Williams issued the following statement on behalf of the council:

"This has come as a shock to everyone and as an organisation we extend our deepest sympathies to the mayor and her whanau. We will do all we can to support her through this very difficult time."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay has posted a tribute on his Facebook page.

"Very sad to learn of John Chadwick's passing in Rotorua today. Nadene and I had got to know him well over the last few years and viewed him as a friend. I had great respect and admiration for him - he lived life to the fullest and what you saw was what you got.

My thoughts and prayers are with Steve Chadwick and family at this difficult time."

Mr Chadwick was 72. He and his wife had been married for almost 49 years.

In a 2008 interview Mrs Chadwick described how the pair met while still at school.

"I pursued him ruthlessly, much to my parents' despair."

She said the couple moved to Rotorua because they wanted their children to grow

up knowing what it was to be bicultural.

Mr Chadwick, a former Daily Post columnist, was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Maori and the law in the 2015 New Year's Honours.

His citation stated he was managing partner of three all-Maori law firms in Rotorua from 1977 as Hingston and Chadwick, Chadwick Bidois in 1985 and Chadwick Law in 2002. He now practices law as a barrister.

In 1987 he was the founding president of the Maori Law Society, served on its executive for many years and is its only life member. In 1987 he founded Te Waiariki Purea Trust to manage "Movin On", a Hillary Commission pilot programme providing recreational services to young people in Rotorua.

East Brewster lawyer Curtis Bidois spoke today about Mr Chadwick's involvement in the Maori Law Society.

"The fact it has continued to exist, through our the decades, its longevity shows its value," he said.

Te Waiariki Purea Trust manager Laurie Durand said Mr Chadwick would be dearly missed.

"Obviously he has had a major impact on youth services in this town," he said.

"I certainly feel that the New Year's honours he recieved were well deserved."

Mr Durand described him as humorous and quite fun to be around.

"He had a wealth of experience to draw on," he said.

Descended from Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Wai O Ngati Tama, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Whatuiapiti and Ngati Rangikoianake, Mr Chadwick was also the founding chairman in 1987 of the second kohanga reo language nest in New Zealand based in Rotorua. In 2013 he was a founding trustee of Te Arawa Whanau Ora Trust.

Mr Chadwick served on a wide range of committees with the New Zealand Law Society, advised Government on Te Ture Whenua Maori Act in 1993, established the Maori seat on the Family Law Section of the New Zealand Law Society and is a mandated negotiator for Ngati Tama in its Waitangi Treaty Claim.

In 2015 he talked to the Rotorua Daily Post about his honour.

"As soon as it [his honour] was announced to me I had to look up what it was. The republican side of me thought that since it was a New Zealand honour, not an imperial one, then it would be fine, but I did feel a little funny about it.

"I was gobsmacked, as I'm used to doing things without any recognition.

"Being a Maori lawyer was not normal and Maori always appreciated having a lawyer visit them at their own homes. Over the years I did a lot of work for Maori pro-bono."

