Fire at downtown Auckland building

Smoke is coming out of a building in downtown Auckland.

Local worker Laura is at the building, on Fanshawe St.

"There's a whole lot of smoke coming out of the top of the building. All the office staff are outside. They have all been evacuated."


There are now five fire crews on the scene.

Witness Reid Quinlan is working in an office tower near the blaze and said he could see smoke pouring out of an air conditioning duct on the roof.

Another witness reported hearing "quite an explosion".

Smoke seen coming out of a building in downtown Auckland. Photo / Supplied via Reid Quinlan
"It came out in a rush at the start but seems to be dying down now," he said

The ClearPoint building is a seven-storey office block.


The company confirmed on Twitter that a "small fire" has broken out in the building.

"Our team have safely exited the building and the fire service is attending."

People from inside the building had assembled on the footpath below.

Fire service at the scene. Photo / Supplied via Karerina Burley
- NZ Herald

