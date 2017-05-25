Fire at downtown Auckland building

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Smoke is coming out of a building in downtown Auckland.

Local worker Laura is at the building, on Fanshawe St.

"There's a whole lot of smoke coming out of the top of the building. All the office staff are outside. They have all been evacuated."

A small fire has broken out at our Auckland office. Our team have safely exited the building and the fire service is attending. More soon — ClearPoint (@clearpointnz) May 25, 2017

There are now five fire crews on the scene.

Witness Reid Quinlan is working in an office tower near the blaze and said he could see smoke pouring out of an air conditioning duct on the roof.

Another witness reported hearing "quite an explosion".

"It came out in a rush at the start but seems to be dying down now," he said

The ClearPoint building is a seven-storey office block.

Following a building fire on Fanshawe St prior to Nelson St, the bus lane and left lane city-bnd are blocked by Emergency Crews ^SK — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 26, 2017

The company confirmed on Twitter that a "small fire" has broken out in the building.

"Our team have safely exited the building and the fire service is attending."

People from inside the building had assembled on the footpath below.

- NZ Herald