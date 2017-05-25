Air NZ flight delayed because of rabbit on runway

A flight from Kerikeri to Auckland early this morning was delayed after a rabbit was spotted on the runway.

When it took off a second time, emergency braking was applied again; with the captain announcing: "It was two rabbits this time.''

Bay of Islands resident Ian McConnachie was on the 6am NZ8275 flight when the incident happened.

As passengers were settling in for the scheduled take-off, there was a sudden emergency braking while on the runway.

"It was full braking. It was just like: 'Woah! Oh my God, we've had an accident as we're leaving the runway or something'.

"Then everybody was startled. It took a couple of minutes and the flight attendant, she said: 'Ooh, that was a rejected take-off. I don't know what's happened'.

"The captain, she actually made the announcement: 'Well, I'm very sorry ladies and gentlemen, but a rabbit was crossing the runway'.

"Everybody laughed. We were all relieved."

Following the incident, the captain told passengers that for safety reasons, the aircraft would have to return to the terminal and the plane - and runway - checked.

"The ground crew went out with the car and went zig-zag - I watched them doing it - all the way down the runway to see if they could find this squashed rabbit anywhere, but they couldn't."

On the second attempt at take-off, the plane braked again and passengers were told two rabbits had been spotted on the runway this time.

The aircraft continued and the flight successfully took off from the opposite side of the runway.

McConnachie, the owner of art gallery Masterpieces New Zealand, said he had travelled that leg many times and also frequently travelled overseas on art trips.

He said it was the first time he had ever experienced an emergency braking and it was the first time he had heard of a plane being stopped because of a rabbit on the runway.

He praised the captain and aircrew for their professionalism and concern for safety.

About 30 people were on board, he said, and the flight was delayed about 35 minutes.

A spokeswoman for Air New Zealand confirmed the incident, saying the aircraft was returned to the gate at Kerikeri as a precaution. The captain suspected it had hit a rabbit on the runway.

"The aircraft was inspected and this was not found to be the case, so the flight departed as normal.''

