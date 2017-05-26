Kawerau siege shooter thumbs his nose at justice system

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The man who shot at and injured up to four officers in what became known as the Kawerau Siege says the New Zealand justice system has no jurisdiction over him.

Rhys Warren was found guilty of six charges including attempted murder and using a firearm against a law enforcement officer after a trial in March.

The 28-year-old appeared in the High Court in Tauranga today to face sentencing. He appeared via an audio visual link and said he refused the jurisdiction of the court.

Warren told the court any prosecution evidence with the name Rhys Warren did not involve him and the court had no authority over him.

Justice Timothy Brewer adjourned the case until August, for further reports including a health assessment.

In March last year, Warren shot at Tauranga Sergeant Logan Marsh and Constables Regan Mauheni, Damian White and Andrew Finn as they entered his rural property near Kawerau, intending to remove cannabis plants.

One of the officers was hit in the head, the bullet splitting his skull.

Warren then barricaded himself in the Onepu Springs Rd home during a 22-hour stand-off with police. He admitted firing shots but said it was in self-defence.

Warren represented himself during the trial, telling the court he feared he was fighting for his life when the armed officers entered the house.

Inspector Warwick Morehu who knew Warren's family talked to Warren in an effort to encourage him to end the siege and give himself up.