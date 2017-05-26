Terrified dog rescued after three weeks at bottom of Wellington ravine

Storm stood trembling on a small patch of mud at the bottom of the ravine.

Whining and barking the terrified dog would not move from his imaginary prison after falling down a steep 15m cliff in a Wellington park about three weeks ago.

As SPCA rescuers navigated through rocks and water they realised Storm was completely blind.

Suffering from malnutrition and dehydration, the disoriented dog was too scared to move from the mud.

The ordeal had frightened Storm so badly he had even become too scared to drink the water around it.

The dog, who was in perfect health just three weeks ago, was now 10kg lighter and blind.

Someone wandering through a Porirua park found the distressed and injured dog and called the SPCA.

Rescuers entered the ravine upstream of the dog and waded down to Storm, who needed coaxing before he was carried out.

The SPCA said the tumble down the 15m cliff may have caused the trauma that cost Storm his sight.

Without vision he was unable to find his way out and spend three cold and wet weeks in the bush.

Storm's relieved owners had been found and the pet is now getting vet care.

- NZ Herald