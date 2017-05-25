Amazing picture: Auckland becomes cloud city above a sea of fog

Auckland's skyscrapers floated in a sea of fog this morning, creating a stunning view for those who could see above the clouds.

The fog rolled in on Wednesday night and shrouded most of Auckland until mid-morning.

Parts of the upper North Island and the lower South Island were also bathed in fog.

Kelly Peteru snapped this shot today of the Auckland CBD peeking its head out of the fog.

The shot, captured around 8am from her office in Birkenhead, painted what could be seen of the city in pastel watercolours.



Morning commuters drove at a crawl on Auckland's streets and motorways, unable to see more than a few metres ahead of them.

The thick fog also caused havoc at Auckland Airport, with nearly 120 flights delayed or cancelled and one international flight diverted.

The backlog was clearing this afternoon as the fog lifted but was slowed by fog being blown back over the airport.

Fog was still expected south of Waikato tonight but Auckland was set for a relatively warm night with cloudy skies.

- NZ Herald