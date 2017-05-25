8:27am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Woman charged after allegedly spitting on someone on domestic flight from Auckland

A woman has been arrested after allegedly spitting on someone during an outburst on a domestic flight from Auckland. Photo of the Auckland Domestic Terminal. Photo / Richard Robinson.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly spitting on someone during an outburst on a domestic flight from Auckland. Photo of the Auckland Domestic Terminal. Photo / Richard Robinson.

A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting on someone during an outburst on a domestic flight from Auckland.

Police say the woman, 32, was arrested on arrival in Christchurch, about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

They said the woman had been reported as being abusive to other passengers and crew and then spat at someone.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

No injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court this month, charged with assault.

She was also issued with a Civil Aviation Authority infringement notice for failing to comply with crew instructions, a police spokeswoman said.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 25 May 2017 08:27:15 Processing Time: 6ms