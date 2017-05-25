Woman charged after allegedly spitting on someone on domestic flight from Auckland

A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting on someone during an outburst on a domestic flight from Auckland.

Police say the woman, 32, was arrested on arrival in Christchurch, about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

They said the woman had been reported as being abusive to other passengers and crew and then spat at someone.

No injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court this month, charged with assault.

She was also issued with a Civil Aviation Authority infringement notice for failing to comply with crew instructions, a police spokeswoman said.