Man arrested after St Lukes carjacking

Breaking

A man wanted after an alleged carjacking at St Lukes, Auckland, yesterday has been arrested.

Police confirmed this morning that he was taken into custody in Pt Chevalier.

READ MORE:

'He was ... lost for words' - good Samaritan tells of victim's shock following Mt Albert carjacking

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court this morning on a range of charges.

Police thanked members of the public for providing information leading to his arrest.

Police appealed for sightings of Haumia Manuel after a man was dragged from his car in St Lukes yesterday.

It is alleged a man driving a stolen car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of St Lukes and New North Rds just after 9am yesterday.

The driver of the stolen car, who police believed to be Manuel, had allegedly earlier accelerated away and gone through a red light after being spotted by police.

After the crash, the driver was seen running down a line of traffic - testing doors of cars as he went, before opening one and dragging its driver out.

- NZ Herald