Police searching for man who allegedly carjacked a person in St Luke's

Breaking

A man allegedly carjacked a member of the public in St Lukes this morning.



Police said a stolen car was seen in the Auckland suburb at 9am but the driver of the car, believed to be Haumia Manuel, 35, fled through a red light and disappeared.

The fleeing car then crashed into another car at the intersection of St Lukes Rd and New North Rd and the driver ran off down a line of traffic queued at the lights - testing doors of cars as he went.

He managed to get one car door open and pulled the driver out.

Officers on foot chased Manuel but said he reversed the car, hitting its owner.

The man then fled in the stolen car, which was later found dumped outside a home in Harrington Rd, Henderson.

Numerous police, including dog handlers, are in the area.

Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said the owner of the car was shaken and suffered cuts and bruises but did not need to go to hospital.

Greenhalgh said Manuel was dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him was advised to call 111.

- NZ Herald