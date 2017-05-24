9:28am Wed 24 May
Child in Palmerston North hospital with typhoid, another tests positive

One patient is in hospital and the other being treated with antibiotics.
A teenager is in Palmerston North Hospital being treated for typhoid.

MidCentral District Health Board confirmed the patient tested positive last week for a blood infection and was now in isolation.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said the teen had a a family link to the recent outbreak in Auckland.

The strain isolated from the child was identical to the Auckland cases, strongly suggesting this was the source of the infection.

A second child, who attends an early childhood centre, has also tested positive and would be treated with antibiotics.

The health board contacted the centre, parents and caregivers before taking samples from the children and staff today.

O'Connor said everyone who has had contact with the teen in hospital had tested negative for typhoid.

"We will continue to work closely with the family and wider community to ensure that they receive the necessary information to keep themselves safe," he said.

- NZ Herald

