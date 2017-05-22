Paintball shooter gets 25 months jail

By - Northern Advocate

A Whangarei man who pulled out a paintball gun and shot "rapid fire" at six people in a drive-by attack last December has been sentenced to 25 months in jail.

Shane Paraha, 18, appeared in the Whangarei District Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to one charge of reckless disregard causing grievous bodily harm and five charges of assault with a weapon.

A female university student who was one of the six people shot at has lost an eye in the shooting and was forced to quit her studies.

The paintball shooting happened on the corner of Bank and Water Sts about 3.30am on December 18 last year.

Paraha shot up to 10 rounds at the six people from a moving car in an act of revenge.