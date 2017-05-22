Who do Kiwis trust the most?

The Kiwis we trust the most are broadcaster John Campbell, ex-All Black Richie McCaw, the Topp twins and former Prime Minister John Key.

Meanwhile Whittakers remains our most trusted brand for the sixth year running.

Results from the 2017 Reader's Digest polls for most trusted people and brands were released today, canvassing the opinions of 1400 New Zealanders.

Each was asked to pick who they found most trustworthy in four categories: TV presenter, politician, sportsperson and entertainer.

Campbell, Key and McCaw all held on to the top spot in their respective categories for the second year running.

Last year Campbell shared his place with Breakfast presenter Hilary Barry who this year shifted in the trust polls from first equal to fourth place, pipped by Peter Williams and her former co-host Paul Henry.

Campbell earned an 18.4 per cent vote of confidence, followed by Peter Williams with 9 per cent and Paul Henry with 7.9 per cent.

With 24.7 per cent of the vote Key was the most trusted politician, with Labour leader Helen Clark coming second on 15.3 per cent.

No current Labour leaders made the top three this year.

Third place went to NZ First Party leader Winston Peters with 8.4 per cent.

In sport, Richie McCaw collected 26.4 per cent of the vote, Valerie Adams scored 10.5, and Lydia Ko was in third place with 6.7 per cent.

Jools and Lynda Topp were our most trusted entertainers, collecting 9.5 per cent of the vote in this category, which was won by Dai Henwood last year.

Singers Sole Mio came second and presenter Simon Barnett came in third with 7.3 and 7 per cent of the vote respectively.

For the sixth consecutive year, Whittaker's has been voted most trusted of all brands surveyed.

The 120-year-old family business was also voted most iconic brand, and won the confectionery category accolade too.

The brand was seen as good quality and honest in its presentation by those surveyed.

Other top-listing brands for 2017 were Canon, Tip Top, Edmonds, Resene, Air NZ, Mitre 10, Toyota and Sleepyhead.

Kiwibank was voted our most trusted bank.

A representative sample of 1,400 New Zealanders were surveyed by market research company Roy Morgan Research to attain the findings.

Respondents were selected to reflect the demographics of the general population and were tasked with completing an on-line questionnaire.

This year marks the 18th time Reader's Digest has commissioned its annual survey.

- NZ Herald