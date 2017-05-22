Mammogram reminders mistakenly sent to 50,000 Auckland women

Thousands of Auckland women appear to have received texts sent in error reminding them of breast screening appointments.

A woman told the Herald she received the text from BreastScreen Aotearoa today, despite not being due to have a mammogram.

BreastScreen Aotearoa is New Zealand's free national breast screening programme for women aged between 45 and 69.

The text - which included her private health number - came with an 0800 contact number.

When the woman called it the operator told her every woman on the Auckland breast screen register had received a text to attend an appointment.

"Lines are chock-a-block."

She understood texts had been sent to 50,000 women.

Albert Eden Local Board deputy chairwoman Glenda Fryer also received the text, as did six others at a lunch she was at today.

None of the group were due to have their mammograms and so assumed it was a mistake.

By mid this afternoon a voice message on the Auckland BreastScreen phone number alerted callers that a text message had been sent in error and should be ignored. An apology text would follow soon, according to the voice message.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the texts were not the result of a hack, but he did not have any other information.

- NZ Herald