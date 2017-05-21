Labour candidate drops out, saying 'no chance for white, middle-class men' in the party

A Labour candidate has withdrawn after getting a low list ranking, saying if the party rules did not change "there's no chance for white, middle-class men."

Rohan Lord, a former America's Cup sailor and Olympic sailing coach, has decided not to run in the East Coast Bays electorate for Labour - a safe National seat.

Lord told NewstalkZB he pulled the plug because he was not happy with being 72nd on the Party list and although he appreciated why, he could not see a future with Labour as a "white, middle-class man".

"They talk about a 50/50 woman, man split in caucus and I agree with that. And I'm saying this in a real positive way. But if you're woman, you're ethnic, or Maori, you're higher on the list than anyone who's white, male or middle class. I just couldn't see a path forward at all.

"If the current rules stay the same in the Labour caucus there's no chance for white, middle-class men - unless you've been around for a very long time. But that's just reality; whether it's good or bad, it's reality."

The reference to those who had been around a long time appears to refer to MPs such as Damien O'Connor and Trevor Mallard, both of whom have had their own run-ins with Labour's list committee.

O'Connor infamously dropped off the list in 2011, saying it was dominated by a "gaggle of gays and self-serving unionists".

He went on to win back the West-Coast Tasman electorate from National. His fortunes on the list have since rallied - he is at 17 this year.

Continued below.

Related Content Wall Street and oil move higher Mum 'devastated' after video emerges of toddler in underwear wandering near road Your Views: Readers' letters

Lord, a former Yachting New Zealand and London Olympics team manager had been keen to use his business and fundraising background to make some changes in a seat that's been held by outgoing National MP Murray McCully since 1987.

But Lord said he was disheartened when told his list place and believed Labour needed people with a business background.

"I've got a lot of respect for the other candidates, for different reasons, getting up and giving it a go. But I can't see anyone on the list with my business-like experience - and I think they need that.

"People, with all due respect, who're 21 [and have] limited experience, were higher on the list than me."

Lord says he fundamentally believes in Labour values, a fair deal for every New Zealander, and says he would have given it a good go. But he believes the party is missing out on middle New Zealand.

"Some of those East Coast Bays parents, their kids are going to have to buy houses one day. And if the price of housing carries on the way it is, it's going to affect them, and they're going to want to educate their kids and that will be expensive too. This affects everyone," he said.

"I just fundamentally couldn't understand why, with my skill set, in my opinion, why I'd be so low. Because I can talk to those people who the 'institutionalised' type aren't talking to."

Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton said Lord's personal circumstances had changed, but he did not give any further detail.

He said being a political candidate was a big commitment, and it was not uncommon for one or two people change their minds.

McCully has held the East Coast Bays seat for 30 years - apart from two terms as the Albany MP - and won with a 15,000-vote majority in 2014.

One of his staffers, Erica Stanford, has been chosen to stand in his place and is all but certain to enter Parliament.

Labour is also seeking a Hamilton West candidate to replace Sue Moroney, who is standing down at the election.

Moroney announced her retirement last month after she failed to get a winnable spot on Labour's list.

Nominations for the East Coast Bays electorate close at 5pm on Friday, June 9, and those hoping to contest Hamilton West have until the same time on Friday, June 16.

Labour has completed its selections in the other 69 seats. It announced its rankings last month.

National is expected to announce its rankings in June or July.

- NZ Herald