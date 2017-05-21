Warrant issued after HIV-positive Johnny Lumsden in court no show

A nursing assistant accused of having unprotected sex with three men without disclosing his HIV-positive status is being hunted by police.

Johnny Lachlan Benjamin Lumsden, 26, was due to appear at Christchurch District Court for a pre-trial callover on Friday but failed to show.

Court staff today confirmed that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lumsden, who had been living in Christchurch but who is originally from Northland, faces criminal nuisance charges that he had unprotected sex without telling men he met on dating app Grindr that he was HIV-positive between August 15 and October 19 last year.

Lumsden had been on bail with conditions that he does not associate with police witnesses or contact complainants, not to leave the country, surrender his passport, and to not apply for any travel documents.

He is also prohibited from using social media, including Facebook and Grindr, and not to travel to Christchurch except to meet with his lawyer.

Lumsden also faces a charge of supplying a class A controlled drug, namely methamphetamine, breach of bail, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty to the utensils possession charge earlier this year.

