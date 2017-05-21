10:48am Mon 22 May
Long queues after crash blocks Auckland motorway near harbour bridge

A crash north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge has blocked many lanes and left long queues. Photo / NZTA
A crash north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge has blocked many lanes and left long queues. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is building after a smash near the Auckland harbour bridge blocked a number of lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the crash has happened in northbound lanes of the Northern Motorway near the Onewa Rd off ramp around 10.15am.

Smashed vehicles were left blocking multiple lanes.

Traffic is being warned to avoid the area with queues quickly forming back to the Victoria Park Tunnel on the city side of the bridge.


NZTA said police were directing traffic past the scene in the left lane.

- NZ Herald

