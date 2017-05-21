Long queues after crash blocks Auckland motorway near harbour bridge

Traffic is building after a smash near the Auckland harbour bridge blocked a number of lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the crash has happened in northbound lanes of the Northern Motorway near the Onewa Rd off ramp around 10.15am.

Smashed vehicles were left blocking multiple lanes.

Traffic is being warned to avoid the area with queues quickly forming back to the Victoria Park Tunnel on the city side of the bridge.

#Crash on the Nth Mway Nth-Bnd after Onewa Rd Off Ramp, blocking multiple lanes #ExpectDelays More to come- ^SK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 21, 2017

NZTA said police were directing traffic past the scene in the left lane.

- NZ Herald