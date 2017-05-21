Concerns for missing Christchurch teenagers

Police in Christchurch are appealing for any sightings of two teenagers who have not been seen or heard from since yesterday morning.

Owen Murray, 18, and Sarah Bassett, 17, were last seen in Hanmer.

They were expected back in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

Police say they pair are thought to be travelling in a grey Toyota Landcruiser station wagon, with the registration: BNC287.

"The pair have not returned and police and their families want to hear from them to ensure they are safe and well,'' a police statement said.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

*Have you seen Owen and Sarah? Call Christchurch Police: (03) 363 7400.

- NZ Herald