Person killed after being hit by train in Manurewa

A person has been killed after being hit by a train in South Auckland.

Auckland Transport warned commuters to expect delays and cancellations on the Southern Line because of the incident at Te Mahia Railway Station in Great South Rd, Manurewa.

St John said it was called by police to the scene at 6.09am. A spokeswoman said the person had died.

Police confirmed they were in attendance but did not have any other details at this stage.

All services on the southern line are stopping at Homai. There are buses scheduled between Homai and Papakura Route 33.

Train services to the west of the city were also affected this morning because of a signal fault around 6.30am.

Western Line services were being stopped at Henderson as a result, but resumed around 7.30am. Passengers were being warned to expect delays.

Meanwhile, those catching rail services in Wellington also dealt with delays due to frost on the overhead power line.

- Newstalk ZB