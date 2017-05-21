Doctor charged with stupefying and indecently assaulting patients goes on trial tomorrow

A doctor charged with stupefying and indecently assaulting patients will go on trial tomorrow at the Napier District Court.

David Lim was a GP at The Doctors clinic in Hastings, until he was charged almost two years ago.

It's alleged Lim stupefied and indecently assaulted four male victims between January and September 2015.

They allege some of the offending occurred in toilet cubicles, a treatment cubicle and a darkened surgical room

Lim will face 13 charges altogether - five of stupefying and eight of indecent assault - while on trial this week.

- Newstalk ZB