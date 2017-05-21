No money for parking? No problem for this Wellington driver

A photo of a car whose driver has taken out a parking meter in Wellington is causing much amusement on social media.

The image shows a silver car which has, presumably accidentally, careened over a low concrete barrier and onto the footpath in front, knocking over a parking meter in the process.

The incident happened in the Harvey Norman car park on Tory St in downtown Wellington.

"When there's no parking but the deals are too good to miss," the photo's caption read.

The photo was posted to Facebook group Vic Deals this afternoon and has garnered more than 600 likes.

"When you don't want to pay parking! Knock the ticket machine out," one person commented.

"Footage of me trying to parallel park in Welly [sic]," wrote another.

According to another commenter the machine had to be dug out of the ground.

A Harvey Norman staff member said he had not heard about the incident and no one else was available for comment.

- NZ Herald