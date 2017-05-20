Teenage girls crash stolen vehicle into fence after chase near Huntly

Breaking

Three teenage girls took police on a low-speed chase near Huntly in the early hours of this morning before crashing the stolen car they were in into a fence.

The police chase started about 12.45am on Sunday when a patrol car noticed the white Toyota Camry had a smashed quarter light window.

The car did not stop for the officers and continued travelling at between 70 and 80km/h in the 100km/h area along Hakarimata Rd. Police then found out the car had been stolen from Hamilton earlier in the night.

Waikato District Command Centre senior sergeant Andrea McBeth said the pursuit lasted for about seven minutes and police lay down road spikes early on to stop the vehicle.

The car continued travelling along the road before crashing into a fence on the corner of Hakarimata Rd and Waingaro Rd in Ngaruawahia. The 13-year-old girls then fled by foot through properties, but were later found and arrested by police.

The girls will be referred to Youth Aid.

- NZ Herald