Homicide investigation after body found in Papatoetoe house

A man was found dead last night at a Papatoetoe address. Police say they are treating his death as suspicious.

They were called around 7pm to the address in Carruth Rd after the man's body was found.

A homicide investigation, Operation Mainstay, is underway.

A Herald photographer at the scene said police had erected a cordon around the house.

Several scene guards were positioned outside the property and police detective vehicles were also at the scene.

The man's name and details about the death will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident can call Operation Mainstay on 09 295 0200.

- NZ Herald