Ferries cancelled as huge waves batter south coast of Wellington

Wellington's south coast is being battered by waves of up to 11 metres.

MetService put out wave warnings yesterday for the area.

Duty forecaster William Nete said the waves were big enough to stop ferries crossing the Cook Strait.

He said a wave rider on the south coast is measuring six metre waves, which occasionally are reaching nine or even 11 metres.

For comparison, four-metre waves are considered heavy, he said. Areas such as Marine Drive are likely to be affected.

Nete said the large waves were forecast to hit the east coast of the North Island and are probably already there.

A central fire communications staff member said there had not been any weather-related calls from the area this morning.

A spokeswoman for KiwiRail, which owns the Interislander ferry, said sailings were cancelled through to late afternoon today due to rough weather on the Cook Strait.

It is hoped the ferry will sail tonight if swells reduce as forecast, she said.

"We expect to have a further update on the situation this morning. We regret any inconvenience to our customers but safety is always our first priority."

Any updates will be available on the Interislander website.

