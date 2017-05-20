Cars stuck as snow closes Desert Road

By Melissa Nightingale

Breaking

Cars are reportedly stuck on the Desert Road due to snow.

One traveller told the Herald on her trip to Ohakune she has seen cars sliding around the icy roads, and one truck that had come to a full stop in the middle of the road, unable to move due to the hazardous conditions.

Police have been advised there are vehicles stuck, but it is not yet known how many.

The New Zealand Transport Agency announced online that the Desert Road is currently closed because of the snow.

Kirsty Harwood was travelling from Wellington to Ohakune this evening with her daughter.

They had been heading towards Waiouru but came across police announcing the road was closed.

The pair, who are in a 4WD are now travelling on the road between Waiouru and Ohakune, but Harwood said there are still cars getting stuck.

She said they had passed cars struggling to get up over a hill.

"They were kind of sliding all over the show. A couple of people got out and pushed one car off the road and up to get them back on the track again."

Continued below.

Related Content Diana Clement: I fancy a bit of Bitcoin Your Views: Readers' letters Watch NZH Local Focus: Heroes of Tangiwai remembered

Another group of people had decided to pull over and wait for help.

"[There was] a big truck that had stopped in the middle of the road, unable to either pull over or go forward."

A police spokeswoman said a snow plough is on the way to help free stuck vehicles on the Desert Road.

Contractors are in attendance too.

She said several vehicles are reported to be stuck but there are no concerns for safety at this stage.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible, but anyone needing to head north or south will need to go through either Napier or New Plymouth.

- NZ Herald