South Island drivers warned of heavy snow

South Island drivers are being warned to take care on the roads as heavy snow is expected this morning.

MetService expected a strong, cold southwesterly flow over southern New Zealand, with snow falling to low levels last night and this morning.

Heavy snow was expected above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills, and around 10 to 15cm was expected by 9am.

This is in addition to any snow that has already fallen.

Farmers were advised to take extra care of livestock.

Severe southwest gale warnings were issued for Clutha and Dunedin through to this evening.

- NZ Herald