10:16pm Fri 19 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

4.0 earthquake hits Waipukurau

By -
Tukituki River in flood, Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay. 5 April 2017. Hawke's Bay Today Photograph by Warren Buckland.
Tukituki River in flood, Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay. 5 April 2017. Hawke's Bay Today Photograph by Warren Buckland.

A "moderate" earthquake which struck Waipukurau tonight was felt across Hawke's Bay.

Geonet recorded the shake as a "moderate" magnitude 4 centred 5km east of Waipukurau at 6.24pm at a depth of 15km.

A New Zealand Fire spokesperson said there were no reports of damage or injury.


The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group released a statement on Facebook reminding people to go over their emergency plans.

"The earthquake was obviously felt by a number of you.

"Even though it's only a 'moderate' earthquake, I like to think of it as a good reminder to go over my emergency plan - if you don't have a plan yet then now is a good opportunity to talk with your friends and family and make one."

The jolt gave a dozens of people a shock who took to social media to express their thoughts with many feeling it as far away as Hastings and Napier.

Here are some comments:

Continued below.

Related Content

- "well that was a short loud earthquake!"

- "Scared me"

- "What a huge jolt! Yuk Yuk!!"

- "It wasn't a scary one here, but a reasonable jolt all the same."

- "2 jolts was like someone was trying to shove our house off the piles. We are waipuk central"

- "Thought a truck had crashed into something outside. very sharp and violent."

- "I felt it (Waipukurau), felt like 2 jolts, I thought someone had driven into the house or something!"

- "Was sitting on a chair, thought the doggo had walked by and knocked it"

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 19 May 2017 22:16:52 Processing Time: 9ms