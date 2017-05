Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Waerenga Rd, near Te Kauwhata in Waikato.

One person died in the crash, which happened about 3.50pm, and two others are critically injured. Four other people have sustained injuries.

Two Auckland Westpac Rescue choppers are at the scene of the crash.

Waerenga Rd is closed near the intersection with Kelly Rd and diversions are being put in place.

More to come.

- NZ Herald