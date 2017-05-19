Fire crews scramble to find poisonous ammonia gas leak at freezing works near Invercargill

Fire crews are scrambling to find a leak of hazardous chemicals at a freezing works near Invercargill.

Fire Service Southern Communications shift manager Riwai Grace said they were called to the ammonia gas leak at 1.04pm on Crowe Rd, Wallacetown.

The incident happened at Alliance's Lorneville plant.

Eight vehicles including fire crews, support vehicles and water tankers were at the scene trying to find the leak.

"We've denuded Invercargill City of all fire appliances. We've had to bring in Bluff to cover Invercargill.

"Fire crews are trying to find the leak, isolate it and then they'll go from there. At this stage it's not contained.

"[The gas] has the effect to do some serious issues."

Ammonia poisoning can result in symptoms like severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, fever, temporary blindness, throat pain, vomiting, collapse and shock.

An ambulance is in attendance.

