Man crushed between cars in Takapuna had been rushing to get Wiggles tickets

A man crushed between two cars in Takapuna this week had been rushing to buy tickets to the Wiggles for his family.

The Herald understands the man parked on the Promenade just after 10am on Wednesday and was racing to the Bruce Mason Centre to get tickets to see the iconic childrens' entertainers when the incident happened.

The 34-year old man had parked his Holden and as he walked away saw it rolling towards another vehicle behind him.

It is understood he has at least one young child and his wife is pregnant.

"The man had attempted to get his car to stop it hitting the other vehicle and became trapped between both vehicles," said Senior Constable Andrew Keith.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital where he remained today. It is understood he is recovering from broken bones and internal injuries.

He may require surgery and is likely to be in hospital for the next month.

A woman at the Bruce Mason centre confirmed the man had stopped to get Wiggles tickets for one of their three shows in Auckland on July 15 in their Wiggles Around New Zealand tour.

After the incident another person went in and purchased the tickets on his behalf.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition.

