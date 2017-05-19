First snowfall as freezing weather hits southern regions, monster 6m swells to hit

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Snow has started to fall across the South Island and damaging gales are toppling trees and powerlines as a fierce polar blast takes hold.

Some alpine roads are expected to be impassable with snow falling down to 200m today.

The MetService says heavy snow is expected to fall across much of the south including Dunedin for the next two days.

First pictures show a light dusting of snow falling on the central Otago township of Naseby overnight.

Fierce gales are battering eastern regions and monster 6m swells will pound the country's entire western coastline today. The MetService said the biggest waves could easily double to 12m in height and be incredibly powerful.

Firefighters say they have been busy overnight securing roofs and clearing trees and powerlines felled by the destructive gales from Canterbury to Wairarapa.

A Fire Service spokesman said there had been about half a dozen callouts across the Canterbury region between 7.30pm to 1am as the winds picked up.

In the North Island trees and powerlines came down across roads east of Woodville.

But the worst weather is reserved for the next 24 hours, and snowfall warnings have been issued for all South Island alpine passes and the Dunedin to Waitati highway.

Snow is expected to coat Queenstown today as temperatures dive from a chilly 10C to below zero.

Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range had a light dusting of snow overnight.

The road was open but motorists were asked to carry chains or take an alternative highway.

The MetService said the worst weather was reserved for today as bitterly cold air directly from Antarctica swept up the country.

- NZ Herald