Live: High rise fire in Auckland CBD

Emergency services are responding to a fire at the top of a 21-storey high rise building on Auckland's Queen Street.

Black smoke is no longer coming from the building but wisps can still be seen coming from the roof.

However, the scene is busy with police officers controlling the intersection and dozens of passersby gazing up.

About a dozen fire engines line the roads at the intersection of Queen St and Mayoral Drive. Police, ambulance and security vehicles are also at the scene.

Tej Singh said at the time he could see smoke pouring from the top of the building from his office at Spark across the road.

"There's heaps of fire people like the fire brigade and the police."

Fire communications shift manager Dallas Ramsay said they received a notification of a fire just after 3pm.

"The fire itself is contained to a large metal box on top of the building, the building is possibly under construction."

She was not able to confirm if anyone was in the building.

Fire crews were currently trying to get water up to the roof to put it out.

Crowds of people are standing on pavements gazing up at the building as smoke pours from the blaze.

Lucy Caccioppoli was working at theatrecafebar when the fire began.

"Our manager was like 'there's a fire, everyone go look' ... we all went outside and stood there looking and pointing."

She understood the building was being renovated.

"All the businesses that were in there have moved."

Luke Wilson, who also works nearby, heard sirens and then noticed a flurry of activity outside as passersby aimed their eyes and phones in the black smoke billowing from the top of the building.

"We thought, 'what's going on here?'"

Eyewitness John told Newstalk ZB fire trucks have swarmed to the area and police are keeping people away.

He said he's never seen so much smoke.

"It's quite spectacular, just the visual impact of this billowing smoke. It's quite daunting really.

Office worker Adrian Dick said smoke was billowing from the roof but he could no longer see flames.

"There are a couple of firemen on the roof with a ladder. They're just underneath where the smoke's coming out, probably trying to get it under control."

Auckland University of Technology spokeswoman Alison Sykora said the building did not belong to AUT.

She could see the fire from her office and said it looked like it was being brought under control.

Confirming downtown Auckland fire is NOT at AUT. ^^AS — AUT (@AUTuni) May 18, 2017

The 19-storey building is owned by Russell Property Group, which is planning to convert it into a 250-room hotel.

The former office block is being converted into a new Four Points hotel, expected to open this year.

Russell Property Group owner Brett Russell said a demolition subcontractor had been working in the plant room on top of the roof when the fire started.

"From what I believe the demolition guys were cutting something on top of the roof and what they were cutting had a small explosion.

"We're not sure what caused it, they're investigating it now. The fire brigade's there and everybody's safe," he said.

Strong winds are probably making the fire look worse than it is, he said.

#HolySmoke building behind AUT Law School on fire pic.twitter.com/tVPL7Ufoo8 — Hayley Stevenson (@hayleyrocket1) May 18, 2017

"From what I've been told, it's contained on the roof at the plant room. Nobody was hurt, and they think it's under control."

The hotel is still under construction and has no occupants. The company's partners Dominion Constructors are managing the build but their staff were not involved in the incident.

there's a tower on fire in the CBD, opposite the AUT Tower - the one with the blue tinted windows — Jeth (@JessEtheridge) May 18, 2017

