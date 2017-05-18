Fist-pumping gang associate says sorry to judge

By - Northern Advocate

A man arrested for contempt of court when a gang member appeared on a murder charge in Whangarei District Court has been released after saying sorry to the judge.

As 55-year-old Black Power gang member Walter Ngaau was led into the dock today, flanked by two police officers, he pumped his clenched fist into the air.

A man sitting in the front row responded with a fist pump.

Judge Keith de Ridder was quick to respond to the disruption and ordered the man be removed from the court.

As the man was leaving he pumped his fist again and yelled an obscenity.

The judge said the man was in contempt of court and should be arrested.

As the case concluded and Ngaau left the dock to be taken downstairs to the holding cells, there was an outburst by his supporters.

A man yelled in the judge's direction "**** you" as he threw both clenched fists into the air.

Both men who yelled were placed in court cells - the second man to yell was released.

The first man to yell out was held through the lunch break and appeared in court again where he apologised to the Judge.

"Yeah sorry judge for my actions this morning. I wasn't meant to disrespect anyone in this court," he said.

Judge de Ridder accepted the apology and allowed the man to be released.

Ngaau, of Morningside in Whangarei, appeared in court jointly charged - with Nicky Dodd and his brother Adam Dodd - of murdering John Henry Harris on October 18, last year.

John Henry Harris, a 37-year-old Tribesman gang member, known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at Whangarei St John Ambulance Station early on October 18 last year with a gunshot wound.

Ngaau is jointly charged with the Dodd brothers with:

a) with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a man, wounded him on October 18.

b) with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a second male, wounded him.

Ngaau also faces a charge of cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis oil and possession of cannabis plant on February 15, 2017.

Ngaau was arrested after a warrant was executed at a house in Tinopai about 5am on Wednesday.

Ngaau was remanded in custody to appear again in the High Court at Whangarei on June 8.

Police confirmed yesterday they were not looking for any others in relation to the death of John Harris.



"At this stage in the investigation, we are satisfied we have arrested everyone we need to," a police spokesperson said.