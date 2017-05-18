9:56am Thu 18 May
Cop charged with shooting of wife remanded in custody

Ben McLean was remanded in custody. Photo / Facebook
A 47-year old police officer charged with murdering his wife last month has appeared in the High Court at Invercargill.

Constable Ben McLean made a brief appearance in court via video link from Christchurch prison.

He's been charged with murdering Verity McLean and attempting to murder Garry Duggan.

Defence counsel Bill Dawkins wanted six weeks to gather all of the necessary forensic evidence before entering pleas.

Justice Gerald Nation remanded McLean in custody until July, when he is expected to enter pleas.

- NZ Herald

