$14m 'horse head' coke bust: Charges dropped

By Carolyne Meng-Yee

Charges against a man arrested in connection with New Zealand's biggest cocaine bust have been withdrawn.

The Crown's application to drop charges against 30-year-old Gonzalo Rivera-Pavon was approved in a hearing at the High Court in Auckland today.

Rivera-Pavon had faced two charges - possessing and importing a class A drug. The latter charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He told the Herald outside court: "We are relieved its all over and we can get on with our lives."

Rivera-Pavon was arrested in a raid in Christchurch last year.

Two co-accused, fellow Mexican national Augustini Suarez, 44, and American Ronald Cook Snr, 56, were arrested last July after Customs found 35kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $14 million, inside a 400kg diamante-encrusted horse head statue that arrived by plane from Mexico.

Rivera-Pavon set up a Givealittle fundraising page in April asking people to donate money for his legal fees.

"... I'm going through a very difficult time in my life ... I need your help please," he wrote on Facebook.

In the post Pavon said he moved to New Zealand in 2014 "in search of a better life". He "settled down", got a stable job, made friends and met a partner.

- NZ Herald