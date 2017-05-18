Man trapped in housebus after deluge hits top of South Island

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A man has been rescued by Coastguard after flooding trapped him in his house bus in a night of heavy rain for parts of central New Zealand.

At least three people got stuck in vehicles after the Tasman region was hit by a deluge overnight.

In the most dramatic rescue a small bus became stranded in a flooded river near Bartlett Rd quarry, Hope, in Tasman about 1.40am.

A man was saved from the rising water by a Coastguard crew on a surf lifesaving boat at 3am.

Police say the man, the only person in the bus, was wet and frightened but otherwise fine.

Two motorists also had to be rescued from their vehicles after they drove into floodwater outside Blenheim.

And police said a vehicle briefly got stuck in water on SH6 near Kaituna about 5:10am before the driver was helped to safety.

Another car became stuck in water on Waimea West Rd near Brightwater.

Significant flooding has also been reported on SH6 near Renwick, outside Blenheim.

Rain brought down a slip that is now blocking part of the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway at Glenhope.

MetService forecaster said Tom Adams a large amount of rain had fallen over central regions in the past 12 hours.



Some of the most intense rain had been around Takaka Hill, where 22.2mm fell in one hour last night.

Adams said the worst of the rain was over, but there would still be heavy showers across the country today and wild winds for the next few days.

A southerly change would also bring snow. Freezing levels are getting lower by the hour.

Snow was now forecast to fall down to 400m in the far south.

Adams warned many of the South Island's high passes would be affected in coming days.

- NZ Herald