Auckland Lotto player scoops $1 million

An Auckland Lotto player scooped a $1 million first-division prize in tonight's draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Franklin.

The numbers drawn in Lotto draw 1647 were 9, 10, 11, 12, 28 and 30, with bonus number of 16 and Powerball number of 8. The Strike numbers were 12, 9, 28 and 10

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night when the jackpot reaches $22 million.

A single player struck five correct numbers in Powerball Division 2, winning $33,756.

Eleven players had five correct numbers in Lotto Division 2, each netting $19,800.

