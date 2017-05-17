Man charged with murder following death of baby

Breaking

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a baby in Turangi.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw said the 40-year-old Turangi man was the 9-month-old girl's father.

The death occurred in Turangi on March 12, 2016.

"Taupo police have completed extensive investigations into the death including consulting with medical specialists on the cause of death.'

The man charged is currently in custody and will appear in Taupo District Court next Wednesday via video link.

Police were unable to comment further as the matter was now before the courts.

- NZ Herald